PM Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu & Kashmir today through video conference. Union Ministers, Shri Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from the region. He also recalled the special bond that Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had with Jammu and Kashmir and said that the former Prime Minister’s dictum of ‘insaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat’ will always be there to guide us.

Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, the Prime Minister said getting free treatment up to 5 lakh rupees under this scheme would improve the ease of living. Right now about 6 lakh families of the state are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. All 21 lakh families will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme. He added another benefit of this scheme would be that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only. Rather, treatment can be availed from thousands of hospitals empanelled under this scheme in the country.

The Prime Minister termed the extension of the coverage of Ayushman Yojna to all the residents as historic and expressed happiness seeing Jammu and Kashmir take these steps for the development of its people. Shri Modi said that the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the biggest priorities of his government. “Whether it is about women empowerment, opportunities for the youth, upliftment of the dalits, exploited and deprived or it is the question of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people, our government is taking decisions for the welfare of the people”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy. He said the election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter. He complimented the people for reaching the voting booth despite the cold and corona. Shri Modi said, that on the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, there was an expectation for development. He said that he saw the belief of a better future in the eyes of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir. These elections in Jammu and Kashmir also showed the strength of democracy in our country. One the other hand, the Prime Minister pointed out that despite the Supreme Court’s order in Puducherry, panchayat and municipal elections are not happening. This despite the fact that the tenure of those elected has ended in the year 2011.

The Prime Minister said during the pandemic about 18 lakh LPG cylinders were refilled in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 10 lakh toilets were built in Jammu and Kashmir under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Its purpose is not limited to just building toilets, it is also an attempt to improve people’s health. Along with the rural road connectivity, efforts are on for providing piped water to every household in Jammu and Kashmir within next 2-3 years, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the setting up of IIT and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir would help in providing quality higher education to the students here. He said two AIIMS and two cancer institutes are also being built in Jammu and Kashmir. Paramedical students will also get training in these institutes.

The Prime Minister said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir are easily getting loans and moving on the path of peace. The people who are living in Jammu and Kashmir for many years are now getting domicile certificates. People of economically weaker sections in general category are getting reservation now so are the hill dwellers and people living in border areas.

Related

comments