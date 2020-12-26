PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on 28 December

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line on 28th December 2020 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

These innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility. The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error. After the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by the mid of 2021.

The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the Airport Express Line using that card. This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

