New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of Lion conservationists on the occasion of World Lion Day.

In a response to the tweet by Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Bhupendra Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“On #WorldLionDay, I applaud all those who are working on protecting the majestic lions. India will always be a vibrant home for the grand Asiatic Lion.”