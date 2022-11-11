National

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru today. The Prime Minister also interacted with airport authorities where he was briefed on the model of the Terminal 2 building. The Prime Minister also inspected the facilities at the experience centre and took a walkthrough of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. The Prime Minister also witnessed a short film about Terminal 2.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will add capacity and further convenience. It is a part of our efforts aimed at providing top class infrastructure to our urban centres. The Terminal is beautiful and passenger friendly! Glad to have inaugurated it.”

