PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Maharashtra Samriddhi Mahamarg, Nagpur

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase – I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur today, which covers a distance of 520 kilometres and connects Nagpur and Shirdi.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“We are committed to delivering on top quality infrastructure and the Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi is an example of this effort. Inaugurated this modern road project and also drove on the Mahamarg. I am sure it will contribute to further economic progress of Maharashtra.”