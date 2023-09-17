PM Narendra Modi inaugurates extension of Airport Metro Express Line Station from Dwarka Sector 21 to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 today. The new Metro Station will have three subways – a 735m long subway connecting the station to the Exhibition halls, Convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future Exhibition halls of ‘Yashobhoomi’.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr, thereby reducing the travel time. The journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.

The Prime Minister arrived at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 Metro Station via metro from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“All smiles on the Delhi Metro! PM Narendra Modi interacted with people from various walks of life during his journey to Dwarka, to inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi convention centre.”