PM Narendra Modi launches PM Vishwakarma Scheme; Also inaugurates India International Convention Centre – YashoBhoomi in the national capital

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre – ‘Yashobhoomi’ to the nation at Dwarka, New Delhi today. ‘Yashobhoomi’ boasts of a magnificent Convention Centre, multiple Exhibition halls and other facilities. He also launched ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ for traditional artisans and craftspeople on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. The Prime Minister also launched the PM Vishwakarma logo, tagline and portal. He also released a customized stamp sheet, a tool kit e-booklet and video on the occasion. The Prime Minister distributed Vishwakarma Certificates to 18 beneficiaries.

Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister took a walk-through of the exhibition – Guru-Shishya Parampara and New Technology. He also inspected the 3D Model of Yashobhoomi. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and remarked that it is dedicated to the traditional artisans and craftspeople. He expressed delight at getting the opportunity to connect with millions of Vishwakarmas from across the country. He also highlighted the great experience of visiting the exhibition showcased on the occasion and interacting with the artisans and craftsmen. He also urged the citizens to visit the occasion. The Prime Minister said that for the lakhs of artisans and their families PM Vishwakarma scheme is coming as a ray of hope.

Regarding the International Convention and Expo Centre – ‘Yashobhoomi, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of the Shramiks and Vishwakarmas in the construction of the magnificent facility. “Today I dedicate ‘Yashobhoomi’ to every worker of the country, to every Vishwakarma”, he said. He told the Vishwakarmas linked with today’s program that ‘Yashobhoomi’ is going to be a vibrant center connecting their creations with the world and global markets.

The Prime Minister underlined the contribution and importance of the Vishwakarmas in the everyday life of the country. The Prime Minister remarked that Vishwakarmas will always remain significant in society, no matter the advancements made in technology. He said that it is the need of the hour that Vishwakarmas are recognised and supported.

“The Government has come forward as a partner to elevate the respect, enhance the capabilities, and grow the prosperity of the Vishwakarmas”, Shri Modi remarked. Throwing light on the 18 focus areas of artisans and craftsmen, the Prime Minister informed that carpenters, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, sculptors, potters, cobblers, tailors, masons, hairdressers, washermen etc. have been included in the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and the expenditure will be Rs 13,000 crores.

Recalling his personal experience while talking to artisans during his foreign tours, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing demand for handmade products. He said that the world over big companies sub-let their work to small enterprises. ‘This outsourced work should come to our Vishwakarma friends and they become a part of the global supply chain, we are working for this. That is why this scheme is an effort to take the Vishwakarma friends into the modern age”, the Prime Minister said.

“In these changing times, training, technology and tools are critical for the Vishwakarma friends”, the Prime Minister said elaborating on the measures to impart training to the skilled artisans and professions. He informed that during training times 500 Rs per day allowance will be provided to the Viswakarma friends. He also said that a toolkit voucher worth 15 thousand rupees will also be given for a modern toolkit and the government will help in branding, packaging and marketing of the products. He asked that toolkits be purchased only from the GST registered shops and these tools should be Made in India.

Referring to the provision of collateral-free finance for the Vishwakarmas, the Prime Minister said when a guarantee is asked for, that guarantee is given by Modi. He informed that Vishwakarma Friends will get up to 3 lakh Rs loan without being asked for any collateral with very low interest.

The Government at the center prioritizes the development of the deprived”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme which encourages the unique produce from every district. He also mentioned opening the bank doors for street vendors through the PM Svanidhi Scheme, and creating specialized facilities for ‘divyangs’. “Modi stands for those who have nobody to care about them”, the Prime Minister exclaimed. He said that he is here to serve, give a life of dignity and make sure that delivery of services happens without fail. “This is Modi’s guarantee”, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the world witnessed the result of the amalgamation of technology and tradition in the G20 Craft Bazaar. Even the gifts for the visiting dignitaries comprised the products of the Viswakarma friends. “This dedication to Vocal for Local is the responsibility of the entire country”, he said. ‘First we have to be Vocal for Local and then we will have to take the Local Global’ he added.

Referring to the upcoming festivities in the country such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepawali and others, the Prime Minister urged every citizen of the country to buy local products, especially those which the Vishwakarmas of the nation have contributed to.

“The Viksit Bharat of today is crafting a new identity for itself in every sector”, the Prime Minister said referring to the Bharat Mandapam which had become a topic of discussion across the world and stated that Yashobhoomi furthered this tradition with greater magnificence. “The message from Yashobhoomi is loud and clear. Any event that takes place here will attain success and fame”, Shri Modi emphasized. He further added that Yashobhoomi will become a medium for showcasing the India of the future.

He said that in order to showcase India’s grand economic prowess and commercial muscle, this is a worthy center in the capital of the country. It reflects, he continued, both multimodal connectivity and PM Gatishakti. He illustrated this by talking about the connectivity provided to the center by Metro and inauguration of Metro terminal today. He also highlighted that the ecosystem of Yashobhoomi will take care of the travel, connectivity, accommodation and tourism needs of the users.

The Prime Minister underlined that new sectors of development and employment are emerging with the changing times. He emphasized that no person would have imagined an IT sector of such scale and proportions in India fifty to sixty years ago. Even social media was fictional thirty to thirty-five years ago, he added. Throwing light on the future of conference tourism, the Prime Minister said the sector holds immense potential for India and informed that it is worth more than Rs 25,000 crores. He highlighted that more than 32 thousand big exhibitions and expos are organized in the world every year where people coming for conference tourism spend more money than an ordinary tourist. Shri Modi also pointed out that India’s share in such a big industry is only around one percent and many big companies in India go to foreign lands every year to organize their events. He further emphasized that India is also preparing itself for conference tourism now.

The Prime Minister said that Conference tourism will also progress only where there are necessary resources for events, meetings, and exhibitions, hence Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi Center are now going to make Delhi the biggest hub of conference tourism. Lakhs of youth are likely to get employment. In the future, “Yashobhoomi will become a place where people from countries all over the world will come for international conferences, meetings and exhibitions”, Shri Modi added.

The Prime Minister invited the stakeholders to Yashobhoomi. He said, “Today I invite people associated with the Exhibition and Event industry from countries around the world to come to Delhi. I will invite the Film Industry and TV Industry of every region of the country, East-West-North-South. You hold your award ceremonies, film festivals here, hold first film shows here. I invite people associated with International Event Companies, Exhibition Sector to join Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Bharat Mandapam and Yasobhoomi will become symbols of India’s hospitality, superiority and grandeur. “Both Bharat Mandapam and Yasobhoomi are a confluence of Indian culture and state-of-the-art facilities, and these grand establishments express India’s story before the world”, the Prime Minister remarked. He said that it also reflects the aspirations of the new India which desires the best facilities for itself. “Mark my words”, Shri Modi said “India is not going to stop now”, as he urged the citizens to keep going forward, creating new goals, striving for them and transforming India into a developed country by 2047. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for all citizens to work hard and come together. “Our Vishwakarma colleagues are the pride of Make in India and this International Convention Center will become a medium to showcase this pride to the world”, Shri Modi concluded.

Union Minister for Finance, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Narayan Rane, and Union Minister for State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma were present on the occasion among others.

Background

Yashobhoomi

The Prime Minister’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country will be strengthened with the operationalization of ‘Yashobhoomi’ at Dwarka. With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square meters and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square meters, ‘Yashobhoomi’ will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

Developed at a cost of around Rs. 5400 crore, ‘Yashobhoomi’ boasts of a magnificent Convention Centre, multiple Exhibition halls and other facilities. The Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square meters of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main Auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention center has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the Convention Center is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different seating configurations. The wooden floors and the acoustic wall panels used in the auditorium will ensure a world-class experience for the visitor. The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

‘Yashobhoomi’ also offers one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world. These Exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square meters, will be utilized for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with a copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights. The foyer will house various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information center, and ticketing among others.

All public circulation areas in ‘Yashobhoomi’ have been designed in such a way that they represent continuity with the convention center’s outdoor space. It is made of materials and objects inspired by Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with Brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders and lit-up patterned walls.

‘Yashobhoomi’ also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100% wastewater reuse, provisions of rainwater harvesting, and the campus has received Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

‘Yashobhoomi’ is also equipped with high-tech security provisions to ensure the safety of the visitors. The underground car parking facility for over 3,000 cars is also equipped with more than 100 electric charging points.

‘Yashobhoomi’ will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. The new Metro Station will have three subways – a 735m long subway connecting the station to the Exhibition halls, convention center, and Central Arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future Exhibition halls of ‘Yashobhoomi’.

PM Vishwakarma

It has been the sustained focus of the Prime Minister to give support to the people engaged in traditional crafts. This focus is driven by the desire to not only support the artisans and craftspeople financially but also to keep the age-old tradition, culture and diverse heritage alive and flourishing through local products, art and crafts.

PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crores. Under the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal. They will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

The Scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by Vishwakarmas working with their hands and tools. The prime focus of PM Vishwakarma is to improve the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that they are integrated with the domestic and global value chains.

The scheme will provide support to artisans and craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India. Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include (i) Carpenter; (ii) Boat Maker; (iii) Armourer; (iv) Blacksmith ; (v) Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; (vi) Locksmith; (vii) Goldsmith; (viii) Potter; (ix) Sculptor, Stone breaker; (x) Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); (xi) Mason (Rajmistri); (xii) Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; (xiii) Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); (xiv) Barber; (xv) Garland maker; (xvi) Washerman; (xvii) Tailor; and (xviii) Fishing Net Maker.