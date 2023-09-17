Prime Minister condoles the demise of eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister’s sister, Smt. Gita Mehta

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik’s sister, Smt. Gita Mehta.

In a x post, the Prime Minister said;

“I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”