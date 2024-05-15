PM Narendra Modi has enhanced the pride of Odisha by making Droupadi Murmu the President of India says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Berhampur: PM Narendra Modi has enhanced the pride of Odisha by making Droupadi Murmu the President of India; PM Modi picked Konark Wheel for G-20 meet branding says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting in Sorada, Odisha .

PM Narendra Modi is providing rice to the poor, but Naveen Patnaik puts his own photograph and tells people that the rice is given by him says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting in Sorada.

Why are you distributing empty bags to people, if you can then provide 2.5 kg extra rice over and above what PM Modi is providing says Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Naveen Patnaik at a public meeting in Sorada.

Sri Shah said lotus would bloom in Odisha & BJP would form the State Government after June 1. HM raised the issue of Ratna Bhandar inventory & duplicate key issue & pledged that the BJP Govt would make public the probe report on the missing Ratna Bhandar key. The four doors of Sri Jagannath Temple would be opened to devotees: Sri Shah

Sri Shah raised the issue of migration of people to other states in search of employment & assured that if BJP would get five years, no one has to leave the State for jobs.Sri Shah also stated that the Narendra Modi Government has eliminated the Naxal menace in several Naxal-affected States including Odisha.

PM Modi has left no stone unturned to ensure development and prosperity in the country. Modi Ji has a track record of 10 years, and a roadmap for the next 25 years of Bharat says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting in Surada, Odisha .