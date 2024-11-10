Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Graces Sri Sri University’s 11th Convocation and Educator’s Meet, Inspiring Future Leaders

Cuttack : In a celebration of academic brilliance and visionary leadership, Sri Sri University hosted its 11th Convocation Ceremony on November 10, 2024, a day marked with distinction and honour. The event was graced by the illustrious presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, revered global humanitarian, spiritual luminary, and the lifetime president of the University, whose presence imbued the occasion with unparalleled dignity and spiritual gravitas. The ceremony welcomed Chief Guest Mr. Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of State, Fisheries & Animal Resource Development, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Odisha and Guest of Honour American Venture Capital Investor Dr. Tim Drapper, whose presence further amplified the grandeur of this momentous event.

Since its inception in 2012, Sri Sri University—envisioned by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar—has become a beacon of holistic education, harmonizing the timeless wisdom of the East with the pioneering innovations of the West. Accredited with an esteemed ‘A’ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and lauded as one of the top 200 global institutions (THE Impact Rankings 2023), the university offers a rich tapestry of programs spanning nine faculties.

In his Presidential address, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inspired the graduates, urging them to embrace a life of wisdom, compassion, and service. The Chief Guest Mr. Gokulananda Mallik appreciated the university’s meteoric rise and its transformative contributions to global academia. He praised Sri Sri University’s pursuit of academic distinction by saying this as a beacon of light.

Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President of Sri Sri University, spoke of the institution’s pivotal role in attracting global talent to Odisha while radiating Odisha’s cultural heritage to the world. She wished the graduating student’s good luck. Guest of Honour Dr. Tim Drapper taught the students the truth of life by giving them real life examples. Vice Chancellor Prof. Tej Partap presented the university’s annual report, highlighting strategic initiatives for future growth. Executive Registrar Prof. Anil Kumar Sharma addressed all the attendees and

The ceremony conferred degrees upon a distinguished cohort of 574 graduates, comprising 17 Ph.D. awardees, 142 postgraduates, and 415 undergraduates, while 31 exemplary Gold Medallists were recognized for their extraordinary scholastic achievements.

Integrated M.Sc. (Osteopathy) Gold medallist, Arunima Arora overwhelmed by the success and her parents also expressed their happiness and gratitude to Sri Sri University. Mr. Pravin Kumar Baroda and Ms Sonalika Kumar, said it was my dream come true to that, our son Ujwal Kumar received Gold Medal today. His life skills have increased manifold.

The 11th Convocation of Sri Sri University was a resplendent celebration of academic excellence, enriched by the university’s commitment to nurturing leaders who embody integrity, insight, and innovation on the world stage.

All the educators of School and Higher Education gathered in the morning hours to discuss about the challenges faced by academic leaders of Odisha. More than 200 educators including Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Deans, Principals, HODs, Professors, DEOs from almost all the institutions of Odisha were present in the conclave. While speaking on the Conclave, Mr. Santosh Kumar Satpathy, IAS (Ret’d.), Chief Advisor to Hon’ble Governor, spoke about the necessity to bring back the glory of India through more partnerships among institution and SSU can play a pivotal role in the same. The educators also asked questions regarding implementation of NEP, the addition and attention deficit issues among students. Gurudev inspired them to do Sudarshan Kriya and Meditation and co-create a wonderful world.