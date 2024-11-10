Union Minister of Power Shri Manohar Lal Congratulates NTPC; Releases Coffee Table Book ‘Samathvam’ to mark 50th Raising Day Celebration

New Delhi : Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs congratulated NTPC for its unparalleled contribution to the Indian power sector over the past five decades.

Gracing the 50-year celebration at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD (NTPC) and Shri R K Chaudhary, CMD (NHPC), Hon’ble Minister released NTPC’s coffee table book, “Samathvam,” which chronicles the rich history of NTPC through stunning visuals and inspiring stories.

“Samathvam,” a Sanskrit word meaning equanimity and balance, encapsulates NTPC’s philosophy over the last 50 years. The book highlights NTPC’s journey from a single thermal power plant to India’s largest integrated power utility, showcasing its contributions to energy security, environmental sustainability, innovation, community empowerment, and biodiversity.

Hon’ble Minister also appreciated NTPC for its innovations in the area of biomass cofiring, municipal solid waste management among others which are directly benefiting the society.

Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power) in his address highlighted NTPC’s excellent project execution capabilities, which has helped build trust on the organisation over the years. He said this trust on NTPC is the key factor for the organisation to earn Govt of India’s mandate to venture into Nuclear domain.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD said NTPC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the nation and acted as a growth engine for the nation’s progress over the years, evolved continuously and made a long-lasting impact on the country’s growth story.

He also highlighted NTPC’s groundbreaking achievement on the eve of 50th Raising Day — the successful synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC’s Vindhyachal plant. Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world, marking a historic step in carbon management and sustainable fuel production.

Directors on the Board, senior officials, superannuated employees and their families were present on this occasion.