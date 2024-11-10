Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurated the two-day ‘International Shri Food and Waste Food Conference’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurated the two-day ‘International Shri Food and Waste Food Conference’ organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. Odisha will be made the millet hub of India by increasing the production and consumption of millet national crop in the state. The Chief Minister said on this occasion that Rs 649 crore has been allocated in this year’s budget.

Now our government is providing necessary support to the farmers for more production of Sri Anna. We have to include it in people’s daily food chain. The Chief Minister has called upon the food bloggers to bring new types of banyans and new types of banyan styles to the homes to make Mandia delicious.

In the program, a book related to the recovery of forgotten food was launched and district officials of Koraput, Sundargarh and Raigarh were awarded for excellence in millet production. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition on almost extinct food grains and different types of food grains.