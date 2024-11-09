Controversy surrounding the cremation of ex-Brahmagiri MLA’s wife

Bhubaneswar: In response to claims made by family members, Odisha police on Saturday confiscated the partially burned remains of Ashrukana Pradhan, the wife of former Brahmagiri MLA Ajay Jena, from the Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan’s daughter-in-law allegedly carried out the cremation procedures without notifying the family or obtaining a post-mortem examination, according to relatives.

Police in Kharavelanagar reportedly responded to the complaint by seizing the body and sending it to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for an autopsy on Sunday. The brother of the deceased voiced his worries, claiming that he had been denied access to his sister for the previous 12 months.

“I was notified of our older sister’s passing by my younger sister. She was kept away from my family and me,” he stated. “When my nephew told me about the death, I went right away to the crematorium and saw her body burning,” said another sibling. I called the police because of her alleged mistreatment and incarceration for the past 1.5 months.

The daughter-in-law denied these claims, claiming that all appropriate procedures were taken. “I arranged her cremation at Satya Nagar after doctors at a private clinic declared her dead, and proper documents were verified,” she added, adding that she did not see the need to notify the police and instead told her husband’s older brothers of her passing.

Inspector Rajanikanta Mishra of the Kharavelanagar police acknowledged that an investigation is in progress and that a case has been filed in response to the sister’s formal allegation.