Innovation and research are the driving engines of the economy – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (MATES), affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, organized a grand Silver Jubilee event at Vigyan Bhavan on November 10. Honorable Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the chief guest of this program. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that people associated with trade, business, commerce and industry should not feel the pressure of the system. They deserve respect in society and are the drivers of the economy and contributors to social harmony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the closing ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (METS) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. The Vice President stressed the need to follow the principles of ‘economic nationalism’. He said that unnecessary imports must be curbed to save foreign exchange and promote local industry. He said that our people associated with trade, business, commerce and industry should not feel the pressure of the system. They deserve respect in the society. They are wealth creators, job providers, drivers of the economy and contributors to social harmony. He said that people engaged in business have learned the art of giving back to society. Even our freedom movement marked their significant contribution.

During this, the Vice President described acceptance of differences as a part of Indian civilization and highlighted the importance of social harmony. He said that it is not necessary that the other person says his point and we agree to it. But not listening to him, not reflecting and pondering over it, is not a part of our civilization. Having different opinions is an energy. This allows a person to correct himself and if nothing else, then at least the other side of the coin is visible. He said that without social harmony everything else becomes meaningless. Social harmony is our ornament. When we are tolerant and take care of social harmony, everyone experiences happiness. While doing every work, see that social harmony increases. The Vice President said that the identity of an institution is determined by its faculty. Infrastructure is the need of the institute but faculty is its fragrance. Investment in research and innovation is investment in the present and the future. Innovation and research are the driving engines of the economy.

Mets founder president Dr. Nand Kishore Garg described the institute’s twenty-five-year journey as satisfactory and announced plans to open nursing, paramedical, and medical colleges in the future to serve humanity. He said, “Our students are becoming character-building and competent with the spirit of ‘Nation First’. At present, more than 11,000 students are studying in our institutes.

Special guest of the program “Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh University, in his address described Maharaja Agrasen Institute as the pride of the university.

He said that Maharaja Agrasen Institute is one of the selected founding institutes of the university, which is also celebrating its silver jubilee this year.” On the said occasion, a short film and photo exhibition was also organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication on the journey of twenty-five years of the institute. In his statement in the second session of the program, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said that institutes like Maharaja Agrasen have a great role in the creation of a developed India, from where the students coming out are contributing in various fields in nation building.

Event coordinator Dr. Subodh Jindal, TR Garg, Anand Gupta, Gyan Agarwal, Rajneesh Gupta, Jagdish Mittal, SP Goyal, Nand Kishore Aggarwal, Mohan Garg Gyanendra Srivastava, Prof. Neelam Sharma, Prof. Rajni Malhotra Dhingra, Prof. SS Deswal, Jairam Mani Tripathi, etc. played an important role in the successful organization of the program.