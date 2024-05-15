FY 2024-25 Exports Surge with 6.88% Growth, Reaching USD 64.56 Billion in April 2024

India’s total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2024* is estimated to be USD 64.56 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.88 per cent over April 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2024* is estimated to be USD 71.07 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 12.78 per cent over April 2023.

Table 1: Trade during April 2024*

April 2024 (USD Billion) April 2023 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 34.99 34.62 Imports 54.09 49.06 Services* Exports 29.57 25.78 Imports 16.97 13.96 Total Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 64.56 60.40 Imports 71.07 63.02 Trade Balance -6.51 -2.62

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for March 2024. The data for April 2024 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release.

Fig 1: Total Trade during April 2024*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports in April 2024 were USD 34.99 Billion, as compared to USD 34.62 Billion in April 2023.

Merchandise imports in April 2024 were USD 54.09 Billion, as compared to USD 49.06 Billion in April 2023.

Fig 2: Merchandise Trade during April 2024

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in April 2024 were USD 26.11 Billion, compared to USD 25.77 Billion in April 2023.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in April 2024 were USD 32.72 Billion, compared to USD 32.13 Billion in April 2023.

Table 2: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April 2024

April 2024 (USD Billion) April 2023 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 28.37 28.20 Non- petroleum imports 37.63 35.36 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 26.11 25.77 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 32.72 32.13

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April 2024

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for April 2024* is USD 29.57 Billion, as compared to USD 25.78 Billion in April 2023.

The estimated value of services import for April 2024* is USD 16.97 Billion as compared to USD 13.96 Billion in April 2023.

Fig 4: Services Trade during April 2024*