New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of BSF’s Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities.”