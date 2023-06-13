PM Narendra Modi distributes over 70 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed about 70 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.

Addressing the new appointees, Mr Modi said, today India is a more stable, more secure and stronger country than it was a decade ago. He said, India is known for its political stability, resolute government, and progressive reforms.

Prime Minister said, today the entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey. He highlighted that India is taking its economy to new heights. Mr Modi explained that foreign investments made in the country give rise to production, expansion and setup of new industries, and boost exports.

Prime Minister said, these Rozgar Melas have become the new identity of the NDA and BJP government. He expressed happiness that the BJP-ruled state governments are also continuously organizing such Rozgar Melas.

He said, today the private and public sectors are witnessing a rise in employment opportunities. Mr Modi said, the confidence of youth has boosted with the support of Startup India and Standup India. He said, this is a crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles.

The era of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal has recently commenced. Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new recruits will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Modi said, political corruption and misuse of public money had become the identity of the previous governments, but today the NDA Government is being recognized by its decisive decisions. He said, this employment campaign going on in the country is a proof of transparency and good governance.

Mr Modi said that the country has seen that how family-based political parties have promoted nepotism and corruption in the government job process. He also highlighted the land-for-jobs scam where the then railway Minister of the country had acquired the land in exchange for a job.

The Prime Minister warned the youth of such political parties that engage in dynastic politics and loot the youth of the nation in the name of jobs. He said, language should never act as a hindrance to achieving dreams. Prime Minister said, entrance exams conducted in regional languages is giving a new platform for the country’s youth to show their capabilities.

Prime Minister reiterated that India has made huge investments in its physical and social infrastructure. Talking about the social infrastructure, Mr Modi gave an example of ensuring the availability of safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. He informed that about four lakh crore rupees have been spent on Jal Jeevan Mission.

Prime Minister said, studies have shown that clean water has prevented about four lakh diarrhea-related deaths and financial savings of eight lakh crore rupees of people which were spent in managing water and treatment of diseases.

The Rozgar Mela is being held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State governments and Union Territories supporting the initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available anywhere any device learning format.