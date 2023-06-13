Škoda Auto India further enhances supplies of flagship Kodiaq to quicken delivery time

Mumbai – Soon after launching the 2023 Kodiaq, Škoda Auto India announces additional allocation of the luxury 4×4 SUV for India, which will enable quicker delivery timelines to customers. The new Kodiaq was first introduced in 2022. However, all cars allocated for the year were sold within a couple of weeks. Appreciating the growing demand, the company has further enhanced supplies for 2023 in India, which is now Škoda Auto’s third largest market and the largest outside Europe after Germany and the Czech Republic.

New for 2023

The Škoda Kodiaq is powered by the 2.0 TSI EVO engine tweaked to meet the new emissions norms. The motor is now 4.2% more efficient than earlier. The luxury 4×4 makes 140 kW (190 PS) and 320 Nm allowing acceleration to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds (claimed figure). There is one more addition to the Škoda brands array of Simply Clever features – door-edge protectors. They automatically reveal themselves when the doors open, protecting the door edge from dents and scratches. The rear spoiler gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve aerodynamics of this luxury 4×4. Inside, the rear passengers get a lounge step to rest their foot, and outer headrests in the 2nd row, furthering the luxury and comfort quotient in this 4×4 for the family.

On-road dynamics

The Kodiaq’s legacy with technology that enhances driver engagement and feel remains with the Progressive Steering. It flexes its forces depending on driving conditions and vehicle speed, making the Kodiaq easy to manoeuvre at slow speeds and offering the driver better control at higher speeds. In addition, the first-in-segment Dynamic Chassis Control further adds to the Kodiaq’s quiver of dynamics. Apart from allowing the driver to select between 6 different modes such as Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual driving modes, DCC also enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15 mm and hosts an off-road button for enhanced all-terrain abilities when needed.

The Kodiaq, along with the Slavia and the Kushaq, completes Škoda Auto India’s fleet of crash-tested cars, rated 5-stars for both adult and child safety.