New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar.”

