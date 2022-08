New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Harjinder Kaur for winning Bronze medal in women’s 71 kg weightlifting.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours.”