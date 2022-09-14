PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Poonch. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM”

