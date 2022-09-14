Overall (merchandise and services) exports in April-August 2022 jump by 19.7 percent as compared to the same period last year

New Delhi : India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in August 2022* are estimated to be USD 57.47 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.75 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in August 2022* are estimated to be USD 75.84 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 33.15 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 1: Trade during August 2022*

August 2022 (USD Billion) August 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis August 2021 (%) Merchandise Exports 33.92 33.38 1.62 Imports 61.90 45.09 37.28 Trade Balance -27.98 -11.71 -138.88 Services* Exports 23.54 20.45 15.12 Imports 13.94 11.87 17.47 Net of Services 9.60 8.59 11.86 Overall Trade (Merchandise+ Services) * Exports 57.47 53.83 6.75 Imports 75.84 56.96 33.15 Trade Balance -18.37 -3.13 -487.80

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for July 2022. The data for August 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-August 2021 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

Fig 1: Overall Trade during August 2022*

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-August 2022* are estimated to be USD 311.82 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.72 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-August 2022* are estimated to be USD 390.91 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 43.78 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 2: Trade during April-August 2022*

April-August 2022 (USD Billion) April-August 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis April-August 2021 (%) Merchandise Exports 193.51 164.44 17.68 Imports 318.03 218.22 45.74 Trade Balance -124.52 -53.78 -131.52 Services* Exports 118.30 96.03 23.20 Imports 72.88 53.67 35.81 Net of Services 45.42 42.36 7.22 Overall Trade (Merchandise+ Services) * Exports 311.82 260.46 19.72 Imports 390.91 271.88 43.78 Trade Balance -79.10 -11.42 -592.61

Fig 2: Overall Trade during April-August 2022*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports in August 2022 were USD 33.92 Billion, as compared to USD 33.38 Billion in August 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.62 per cent.

Merchandise imports in August 2022 were USD 61.90 Billion, which is an increase of 37.28 per cent over imports of USD 45.09 Billion in August 2021.

The merchandise trade deficit in August 2022 was estimated at USD 27.98 Billion as against USD 11.71 Billion in August 2021, which is an increase of 138.88 per cent.

Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during August 2022

Merchandise exports for the period April-August 2022 were USD 193.51 Billion as against USD 164.44 Billion during the period April-August 2021, registering a positive growth of 17.68 per cent.

Merchandise imports for the period April-August 2022 were USD 318.03 Billion as against USD 218.22 Billion during the period April-August 2021, registering a positive growth of 45.74 per cent.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-August 2022 was estimated at USD 124.52 Billion as against USD 53.78 Billion in April-August 2021, which is an increase of 131.52 per cent.

Fig 4: Merchandise Trade during April-August 2022

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in August 2022 were USD 24.88 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 1.64 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 25.29 Billion in August 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 37.53 Billion in August 2022 with a positive growth of 40.63 per cent over Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 26.69 Billion in August 2021.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during August 2022

August 2022 (USD Billion) August 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis August 2021 (%) Non- petroleum exports 28.21 28.73 -1.80 Non- petroleum imports 44.20 35.65 23.99 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 24.88 25.29 -1.64 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 37.53 26.69 40.63

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during August 2022

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-August 2022 was USD 135.57 Billion, an increase of 8.47 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 124.99 Billion in April-August 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 185.05 Billion in April-August 2022, recording a positive growth of 37.64 per cent, as compared to Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 134.44 Billion in April-August 2021.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-August 2022

April-August 2022 (USD Billion) April-August 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis April-August 2021 (%) Non- petroleum exports 152.41 141.05 8.06 Non- petroleum imports 218.56 165.46 32.10 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 135.57 124.99 8.47 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 185.05 134.44 37.64

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-August 2022

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for August 2022* is USD 23.54 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 15.12 per cent vis-a-vis August 2021 (USD 20.45 Billion).

The estimated value of services import for August 2022* is USD 13.94 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 17.47 per cent vis-à-vis August 2021 (USD 11.87 Billion).

The services trade balance in August 2022* is estimated at USD 9.60 Billion, which is an increase of 11.86 per cent over August 2021 (USD 8.59 Billion).

Fig 7: Services Trade during August 2022*

The estimated value of services export for April-August 2022* is USD 118.30 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 23.20 per cent vis-a-vis April-August 2021 (USD 96.03 Billion).

The estimated value of services imports for April-August 2022* is USD 72.88 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 35.81 per cent vis-à-vis April-August 2021 (USD 53.67 Billion).

The services trade balance for April-August 2022* is estimated at USD 45.42 Billion as against USD 42.36 Billion in April-August 2021, which is an increase of 7.22 per cent.

Fig 8: Services Trade during April-August 2022*

Table 5: Export Growth in Commodity Groups in August 2022

Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change AUG’21 AUG’22 AUG’22 Commodity groups exhibiting positive growth 1 Tobacco 72.29 127.51 76.39 2 Oil Meals 45.48 78.99 73.68 3 Electronic Goods 1146.43 1729.13 50.83 4 Rice 725.45 1041.72 43.60 5 Petroleum Products 4655.35 5714.76 22.76 6 Meat, dairy & poultry products 274.88 336.07 22.26 7 Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items 180.79 217.60 20.36 8 Coffee 76.71 89.80 17.06 9 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2230.85 2531.28 13.47 10 Fruits & Vegetables 223.28 251.97 12.85 11 Leather & leather products 385.93 428.02 10.91 12 Tea 75.38 82.78 9.82 13 Ceramic products & glassware 294.90 319.87 8.47 14 Drugs & Pharmaceuticals 2008.88 2144.64 6.76 15 Other cereals 60.87 63.57 4.44 16 Spices 312.78 324.03 3.60 17 Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering 41.57 42.10 1.27 18 Oil seeds 78.35 79.18 1.06 Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change AUG’21 AUG’22 AUG’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth 19 Iron Ore 146.10 13.40 -90.83 20 Handicrafts excl. handmade carpet 182.26 116.37 -36.15 21 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc. 1302.91 883.75 -32.17 22 Cashew 35.42 24.26 -31.51 23 Carpet 143.87 104.22 -27.56 24 Engineering Goods 9663.09 8291.53 -14.19 25 Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals 424.65 385.22 -9.29 26 Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc. 459.75 419.40 -8.78 27 Marine Products 686.66 663.45 -3.38 28 Gems & Jewellery 3432.63 3330.30 -2.98 29 Plastic & Linoleum 755.53 747.21 -1.10 30 RMG of all Textiles 1237.84 1233.57 -0.34

Table 6: Import Growth in Commodity Groups in August 2022

Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change AUG’21 AUG’22 AUG’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting positive growth 1 Silver 15.49 684.34 4317.95 2 Cotton Raw & Waste 39.92 295.76 640.88 3 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 1939.16 4530.57 133.64 4 Petroleum, Crude & products 9443.19 17700.63 87.44 5 Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles 145.49 266.79 83.37 6 Leather & leather products 57.94 104.70 80.70 7 Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured 834.01 1475.63 76.93 8 Pulp and Waste paper 115.05 191.80 66.71 9 Non-ferrous metals 1159.91 1722.36 48.49 10 Project goods 33.54 49.59 47.85 11 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 1372.13 2023.49 47.47 12 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2069.22 2959.75 43.04 13 Vegetable Oil 1335.50 1890.43 41.55 14 Wood & Wood products 456.12 640.52 40.43 15 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 2917.63 3888.71 33.28 16 Iron & Steel 1335.58 1763.44 32.04 17 Chemical material & products 855.07 1104.83 29.21 18 Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. 452.24 576.90 27.57 19 Electronic goods 5923.27 7302.07 23.28 20 Fruits & vegetables 168.20 205.30 22.06 21 Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials 265.05 323.37 22.00 22 Machine tools 296.82 359.64 21.16 23 Transport equipment 1323.35 1599.48 20.87 24 Newsprint 34.43 41.51 20.56 25 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2245.97 2415.31 7.54 26 Metaliferrous ores & other minerals 772.20 788.49 2.11 Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change AUG’21 AUG’22 AUG’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth 27 Gold 6702.92 3573.51 -46.69 28 Pulses 247.51 150.43 -39.22 29 Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites 17.90 14.36 -19.78 30 Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products 656.88 638.23 -2.84

Table 7: MERCHANDISE TRADE

EXPORTS & IMPORTS: (Rs. Crore) (PROVISIONAL) AUGUST APRIL-AUGUST EXPORTS (including re-exports) 2021-22 2,47,633.63 12,16,966.47 2022-23 2,69,874.67 15,11,224.41 %Growth 2022-23/2021-22 8.98 24.18 IMPORTS 2021-22 3,34,519.60 16,15,539.68 2022-23 4,92,457.24 24,86,013.62 %Growth 2022-23/2021-22 47.21 53.88 TRADE BALANCE 2021-22 -86,885.97 -3,98,573.20 2022-23 -2,22,582.57 -9,74,789.21

Table 8: SERVICES TRADE