PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. Shri Modi said that he was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”