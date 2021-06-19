PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of DPIIT Secretary, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of DPIIT Secretary, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April. Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019, he served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He was a Gujarat cadre 1986 batch IAS officer. He had earlier served as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.