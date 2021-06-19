Active Caseload declines to 7,60,019; lowest after 74 days

New Delhi: India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID cases. The country has reported 60,753 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Caseshave been reported for 12 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 7,60,019. This is the lowest reported active cases after 74 days.

A net decline of 38,637 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.55% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 37 consecutive days now. 97,743 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 37 thousand (36,990) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,86,78,390 people have already recovered from COVID-19 & 97,743 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.16%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,02,009tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 38.92crore (38,92,07,637) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.58% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.98% today. It has remained less than 5% for 12 consecutive days now.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 27.23 crore today. A total of 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses have been administered through 37,48,147sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 33,00,085 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,01,03,317 2nd Dose 70,47,769 FLWs 1st Dose 1,70,41,025 2nd Dose 89,95,949 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 5,17,64,981 2nd Dose 11,43,777 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 7,90,19,144 2nd Dose 1,25,08,833 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,39,72,814 2nd Dose 2,07,91,174 Total 27,23,88,783

