New Delhi: India reports 60,753 new COVID19 cases, 97,743 discharges & 1,647 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry .

India’s Active Caseload further declines to 7,60,019

Active Cases lowest after 74 days

India reported 60,753 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours

2,86,78,390 Total Recoveries across the country so far

97,743 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 37th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.16%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.58%

Daily positivity rate at 2.98%, less than 5% for 12 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 38.92 cr tests total conducted

27.23 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive