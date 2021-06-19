Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi Passes Away After Battle With Covid

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi succumbs to COVID19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata. Mortal remains of Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi, who succumbed to Covid19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, is being carried to Cuttack via road .

CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odiaha Police DG, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain & SRC express condolences.

DGP Odisha condoles death of Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi. “He was an outstanding police officer, an accomplished writer, a compassionate human being & a dear friend. Odisha Police is poorer .He will be missed,” DGP tweets.