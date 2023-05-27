PM Narendra Modi chairs 8th meeting of NITI Ayog Governing Council

New Delhi: The Eighth meeting of the NITI Ayog Governing Council is underway at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The meeting will focus on the theme of Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India. The meeting is being presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

The day-long meeting will also discuss seven other prominent themes which include – Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development, and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude the meeting with his closing remarks in the evening.

Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors from various States and Union Territories, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman, and Members of NITI Aayog are participating in the meeting.