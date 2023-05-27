24 MLAs take oath as ministers in Karnataka cabinet expansion

New Delhi: A week after assuming power in Karnataka, the Congress Government inducted 24 legislators into the cabinet on Saturday. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the legislators in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Speaker U T Khader and other cabinet colleagues were present on this occasion. The supporters and followers of the Ministers who were sworn in were present in large numbers at the ceremony.

On the 20th of May, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister along with eight ministers were sworn in at a mammoth public function in Kanteerava Stadium in the presence of senior Congress national leaders and opposition party leaders. After the swearing-in today, the full Cabinet with 34 Ministers is formed on Saturday.

Prominent among those inducted into the cabinet today were H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, Dr. H C Mahadevappa, Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Eeshwar Khandre, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa and Dr.M C Sudhakar.