Kamal Watch Co. Launches 3rd Showroom in Odisha in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kamal Watch Co., a leading name in the world of luxury timepieces, proudly announces the launch of its third showroom in Bhubaneswar, also making it the 50th showroom in India. The grand inauguration ceremony took place today at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar Odisha, in the august presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Shree Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, Chief Priest of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, and renowned film star and Member of Parliament, Anubhav Mohanty. The event was marked by a symbolic ribbon-cutting and the traditional lighting of the lamp, signifying the commencement of an exciting new chapter for Kamal Watch Co.



Shree Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, who graced the occasion with his presence, expressed his delight at Kamal Watch Co.’s milestone achievement, stating, “It gives me immense pleasure to witness the launch of the 50th showroom of Kamal Watch Co. This brand has played a significant role in providing exquisite timepieces to the people of India, and I am confident that this new showroom will continue to offer unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship.”



Anubhav Mohanty, the popular film star and Member of Parliament, added his excitement to the event, stating, “Kamal Watch Co. has consistently been a trusted destination for luxury watches, and I congratulate them on reaching this remarkable milestone. I am confident that this new showroom will become a hub of horological excellence, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of watch enthusiasts.”



Nishanth Totla, Director at Kamal Watch Concepts. , expressed his gratitude and vision for the brand, saying, “It is an honor to be associated with Kamal Watch Co., a brand that exemplifies timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. With the launch of this showroom, we aim to provide an unmatched retail experience, showcasing a wide range of luxury timepieces from renowned international and Indian brands.”



Kamal Watch Co. has established itself as a leading authority in the world of watches, with 50 stores across the country offering a remarkable selection of over 5,000 styles from 70 esteemed brands. The brand’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned it the prestigious title of ‘Best Watch Dealer’ among discerning customers.



The newly launched showroom in Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, boasts an extensive collection of trendy, suave, and chic timepieces, featuring over 70 prestigious international brands and premium Indian brands. Whether one is in search of a premium Swiss timepiece, a vintage analogue watch, a contemporary digital watch, or a cutting-edge smartwatch, Kamal Watch Co. is the ultimate one-stop destination. The showroom proudly offers a wide range of renowned brands, including Movado, Rado, Versace, Longines, Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, Fossil, Emporio Armani, Annie Klein, Bering, Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, and TAG Heuer, among many others. Each watch comes with a brand warranty, assuring customers of the utmost quality and authenticity.



With a legacy that dates back to its founding in 1969 in Abids, Hyderabad, Kamal Watch Co. has been relentless in its pursuit of accuracy, usefulness, and beauty in timepieces. Passing on the baton from one generation to the next, the brand has grown exponentially over the years, expanding its presence with over 50 stores across the country since 1998. For half a century, Kamal Watch Co. has been the trusted partner of customers from various generations, helping them find the finest and most authentic timepieces that suit their style and preferences. The brand continually strives to elevate the customer experience, ensuring trust and faith in every interaction.





