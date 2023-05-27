XIM University, Bhubaneswar organizes X-Eminence – The Business Conclave of Executive MBA

Bhubaneswar: X-Eminence – The Business Conclave of Executive MBA, 2022-23 of XIM University was held on 27th May 2023 at the University’s old campus. The welcome address was delivered by Dean(Academics) Prof. Biswa Swarup Mishra S.J, which was followed by the speech of the Associate Dean of Executive MBA Prof. S.S Ganesh. The business conclave was based on the Theme “DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF BUSINESSES” where six speakers from various industrial backgrounds gave meaningful insights.

The whole session was divided into 2 halves, the first session was based on the topic “DIGITAL FIRST – APPROACH FOR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE” followed by ”FINTECH: TRANSFORMATION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY” in the second session and each session concluded with Q&A sessions. The first session was delivered by Mr. Rajeev Ranjan(MD, McDonald’s India North and East),

Mr. Purnendra Kishore(Ex-CMD, Edfora Group) and Dr. Arnab Banerjee (Director, Micron Technology).The session was moderated by Prof. Bhaskar Basu (Professor in Information Systems Area).

The second session was delivered by Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik (Chief Economist, NSE), Mr. Jogendra Singh(President-Finance, Hero Corporate Services Pvt Ltd.) and Dr. Eshan Ahluwalia (Director, BlackRock Inc.).The session was moderated by Prof. D.V Ramana (Professor in

Finance and Accounting Area) XIM University in its continuous efforts to nurture and groom the leaders of tomorrow offers a plethora of courses and programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral level for aspirants to make a career for themselves in their field of interest. The recent Times B School Ranking 2023 ranked XIM University as the foremost in the 36 top private universities in the country which is a testimony of the quality of education. The University strives to inspire the young minds by implementing novel tools and

techniques of learning for the holistic development of the students. The University presently has 13 schools which offer a wide variety of programs.

Quote of First Session:

Customer centricity is at the heart of any successful business ventures. And in doing so, maintaining operational excellence and company’s digital backbone plays a vital role.

Quote of Second Session:

Trust plays a vital role in maintaining customer retention in this era of digital transformation of financial institutions.