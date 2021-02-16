PM Narendra Modi Calls for making India a hub for spiritual and wellness tourism

New Delhi: The Prime Minister addressed the event organized to commemorate 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The Prime Minister lauded the Mission for instilling meaningfulness, peace, health and spiritual wellbeing among the people. He also praised the Mission for popularizing yoga. The Prime Minister said in today’s fast and stressful life when the world is fighting lifestyle related diseases and pandemic, Sahaj Marg, Heartfulness and Yoga are like a beacon of hope for the world.

Referring to India’s handling of Corona, the Prime Minister said that alertness of 130 crore Indian became an example for the world. The household wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in this.

Shri Modi said India is following a human centric approach to furthering global good.This human centric approach is based on a healthy balance of welfare, well-being and wealth. In the last six years, India has undertaken among the world’s largest public welfare programmes in the world.These efforts are aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and opportunity.From universal sanitation coverage to social welfare schemes.From smoke free kitchens to banking the unbanked.From access to technology to housing for all.India’s public welfare schemes have touched many lives, said the Prime Minister.

Speaking on India’s focus on wellness the Prime Minister noted that

Indian idea of wellness goes beyond merely curing a disease.There has been extensive work on preventive healthcare. Shri Modi pointed out India’s flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat has more beneficiaries than the populations of America and many European nations.It is the world’s largest healthcare scheme.The prices of medicines and medical equipment have been lowered.

The Prime Minister said India is playing a central role in global vaccination. Our vision for wellness is as much global as it is domestic. India has much to offer in health and wellness. He called upon the people to work towards making India a hub for spiritual and wellness tourism.Our Yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet. It is our aim to present these to the world in a language they understand, said the Prime Minister.

Shri Modi underlined the growing global seriousness towards Yoga and meditation. He also noted the growing challenge of depression and expressed the hope that Heartfulnessprogramme will help in tackling that. “Disease-free citizens, mentally strong citizens will take India to new heights”, concluded the Prime Minister.