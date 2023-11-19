PM Narendra Modi Applauds Team India’s Resilience Despite World Cup Final Loss

The Prime Minister today praised the Indian Cricket team for their performance in the World Cup Cricket tournament.
As the team lost in the final of the World Cup after an unbeaten performance throughout the tournament, the Prime Minister posted on X :
“Dear Team India,
Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.
We stand with you today and always.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023