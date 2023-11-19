SportsTop News

PM Narendra Modi Applauds Team India’s Resilience Despite World Cup Final Loss

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Team India's Spirit and Pride in World Cup Journey

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister today praised the Indian Cricket team for their performance in the World Cup Cricket tournament.

As the team lost in the final of the World Cup after an unbeaten performance throughout the tournament, the Prime Minister posted on X :

“Dear Team India,

Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.

We stand with you today and always.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.