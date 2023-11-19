PM Narendra Modi congratulates Australia for the victory in the cricket World Cup

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated Australia for their victory in the World Cup today.
Shri Modi posted on X :
“Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023