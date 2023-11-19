Rohit Sharma Reflects on Missed Opportunities as Australia Clinches World Cup Victory

Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023 – Despite a valiant effort from the Indian team, Rohit Sharma expressed regret over missed opportunities that could have made the World Cup final a more fiercely contested match, as Australia secured a convincing six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India, batting first after being put in by Australia, managed a modest total of 240, with notable half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul following another explosive start provided by Rohit Sharma. However, the Australian bowlers’ exceptional performance on a sluggish pitch restricted India’s total, setting a challenging target.

In hindsight, Sharma highlighted key areas where improvements could have made a significant difference in the outcome, stating, “Ideally, about 20-30 more runs while batting, a bigger partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, and achieving a score of 270-280 would have made the final more competitive.”

Sharma acknowledged the promising partnership between Rahul and Kohli, aiming for a substantial total during their innings. He emphasized the need to build on partnerships and regretted the inability to create a substantial stand, a feat achieved by the Australian batting line-up in their chase.

Expressing pride in the team’s overall performance throughout the tournament, Sharma remarked, “I’m really proud of the team, how we played from game one. It wasn’t our day, we tried everything we could from our side, but it wasn’t supposed to be.”

Travis Head’s exceptional 137-run innings led Australia to victory, earning him the prestigious Player of the Match award. Reflecting on the defeat, Sharma acknowledged Australia’s ability to forge a significant partnership after early setbacks, a factor pivotal in their success.

The World Cup final showcased moments of brilliance and missed opportunities for India, ultimately culminating in Australia’s triumph, underscoring the importance of partnerships and optimal execution in high-stakes encounters.

Rohit Sharma’s reflections shed light on the missed chances as Australia’s comprehensive performance secures the World Cup title, leaving India to contemplate what could have been in a hard-fought final at Ahmedabad.