Australia’s Pat Cummins Lauds Bowlers’ Role in World Cup Triumph Over India

Ahmedabad, November 19, 2023 – Pat Cummins, the triumphant captain of the Australian cricket team, attributed their sixth World Cup victory to the impressive performance of their bowlers, emphasizing the significance of restricting a formidable Indian batting line-up to 240 runs in Sunday’s final.

Cummins hailed the victory as Australia’s finest effort in the tournament, commending the team’s exceptional display in the showpiece event. Travis Head’s remarkable innings of 137 runs off 120 balls propelled the Aussies to a six-wicket triumph, successfully chasing down the target despite an early stumble.

Expressing pride in their achievement, Cummins highlighted the pivotal role played by their bowlers in curbing the Indian batting might. “We saved our best for the last. I am chuffed with keeping them to 240 – anything under 300 really,” remarked Cummins during the post-match presentation.

The Australian skipper acknowledged the initial nerves but praised Head’s fearless approach in taking charge of the game, steering the team towards victory. Head’s aggressive and decisive batting allowed Australia to overcome the challenges posed by the Indian bowling attack, securing their coveted sixth World Cup title.

Cummins’ acknowledgment of the team’s collective effort, especially the bowlers’ commendable performance in limiting India’s scoring opportunities, resonated as a significant factor in Australia’s ultimate triumph in the grand finale.

Pat Cummins lauds bowlers’ role in Australia’s World Cup victory, emphasizing the importance of restricting India to 240 runs, paving the way for their remarkable success in the thrilling final at Ahmedabad.