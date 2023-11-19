Congress Acknowledges Indian Cricket Team’s Dominance Despite World Cup Final Loss; Congratulates Australia

New Delhi, November 19, 2023 – The Congress party extended its congratulations to Australia for clinching the World Cup title while also commending the Indian cricket team’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament despite their loss in the finals to Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As Australia secured an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy, ending India’s pursuit for the coveted silverware, the Congress acknowledged the valiant effort of the Indian Men in Blue. In a statement posted on its official social media handle, the Congress praised the team’s unwavering dominance displayed throughout the tournament, emphasizing that the final defeat shouldn’t overshadow their remarkable journey.

“Congratulations Australia. To our Men in Blue, a loss in the finals can’t diminish the dominance you have displayed throughout the tournament. You have showcased character and true champion’s spirit! Thank you for an incredible journey,” stated the Congress in its post.

Congratulations Australia. To our Men in Blue, a loss in the finals can't diminish the dominance you have displayed throughout the tournament. You have showcased character and true champion’s spirit! Thank you for an incredible journey! You won our hearts🇮🇳❤️

— Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2023

The party’s acknowledgment highlighted the Indian team’s resilience, character, and champion’s spirit exhibited in their commanding performance throughout the World Cup, despite the ultimate setback in the final showdown against Australia.

The Congress’s message reflected a sentiment of appreciation for the Indian team’s outstanding display of cricketing prowess and sportsmanship, acknowledging their remarkable journey that captivated and inspired millions of fans across the nation.

