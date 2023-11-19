Virat Kohli’s Stellar Show Rewarded: Named Player of the Tournament in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India’s batting maestro, Virat Kohli, has been honored with the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament accolade, celebrating his exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

Kohli’s phenomenal batting prowess became the defining highlight of the World Cup, showcasing his consistency and skill as India’s number three batsman. His remarkable display saw him notching up at least a half-century in nine out of his 11 innings, culminating in a record-breaking total of 765 runs. This extraordinary feat surpassed the previous individual batting record set by Sachin Tendulkar during the 2003 tournament, solidifying Kohli’s place in history.

1⃣1⃣ Matches

7⃣6⃣5⃣ Runs

6⃣ Fifties

3⃣ Hundreds 💯 A round of applause for the Player of the Tournament and the leading run-scorer of #CWC23 – Virat Kohli 👏👏#TeamIndia | #MenInBlue | #Final pic.twitter.com/PncstjqQPf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023

Maintaining an outstanding average of 95.62 and a striking strike rate of 90.31, Kohli’s impact was undeniable. The Indian stalwart delivered three centuries in crucial encounters, striking against Bangladesh and South Africa during the league stage, and once more against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Despite India’s efforts in the final against Australia, Kohli’s consistent contributions persisted as he added another half-century to his tally, scoring 54 runs from 63 balls. However, India fell short of clinching victory, ending their campaign at the final hurdle.

Kohli’s incredible consistency, match-winning performances, and record-breaking run-scoring spree made him a standout figure in the World Cup. Although the final outcome wasn’t in India’s favor, Kohli’s exceptional batting mastery earned him the prestigious Player of the Tournament award, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s finest modern-day batsmen.

Virat Kohli’s exceptional performance secures the ICC Player of the Tournament title, recognizing his record-breaking run-scoring spree and unwavering consistency that defined India’s campaign in the Cricket World Cup 2023.