The 2nd Evening Of Ragotsav 2023 Showcased Carnatic And Hindustani Vocals With Sitar Recital

Bhubaneswar : The 2nd evening of Annual Festival of Ragotsav 2023 organised by Bhubaneswar Music Circle supported by JSW Foundation showcased Carnatic recital and Hindustani Jugalbandi between Sitar and Vocal music by the renowned artists.

The programme was started on Carnatic recital by internationally acclaimed Carnatic vocalist Dr. Pantula Rama presented the varied nuances of Carantic music on different Rags, Talas and Pallavi followed by some rendition in high octave enamored the audiences who were deeply engrossed by the presentation of this colossus personality in Indian classical music. He was accompanied by Shri MSN Murthy on Violin, Shri M Yedukondalu on Mridangam and Shri Kireeti Devaguptapu on Tambura.

Evening last presentation was Hindustani Jugalbandi between renowned Sitarist Smt. Sahana Bannerjee and leading young Hindustani vocalist Smt. Ruchira Kedar. Sahana’s presentation was maintained the purity of Raga combined with her own aesthetic blend of Gayaki. Similarly Ruchira singing quality executing intricate tans and sargams, her wide ranging mellifluous voice, translated her highest flight of imagination into sublime music. They were accompanied by Shri Ujjwal Bharati on Tabla, Shri Akash Ranjib Biswal on Harmonium and Ms. Sudipta Mohapatra and Ms. Suchismita Nanda on Tanpura. The programme was highly appreciated by the audiences who were deeply engrossed till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Aurobinda Behera, President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle; Bidu Bhusan Mohanty, Vice President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle and Khirod Kumar Patnaik, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Music Circle. The programme was coordinated and compared by Dr. Sangita Gosain.