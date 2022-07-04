PM Narendra Modi anguished by the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pardesh

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a tragic bus accident in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi”

“The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”