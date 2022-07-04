National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.98 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.98 Cr (1,97,98,21,197) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,12,764) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,125
2nd Dose 1,00,67,547
Precaution Dose 57,45,080
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,461
2nd Dose 1,76,29,595
Precaution Dose 1,04,36,337
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,69,12,764
2nd Dose 2,39,83,173
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,19,574
2nd Dose 4,90,38,764
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,57,087
2nd Dose 50,22,61,478
Precaution Dose 32,40,839
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,65,296
2nd Dose 19,36,55,549
Precaution Dose 27,01,464
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,78,124
2nd Dose 12,09,71,795
Precaution Dose 2,47,23,145
Precaution Dose 4,68,46,865
Total 1,97,98,21,197

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,13,864. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 13,958 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,79,477.

 

16,135 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,32,978 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.39 Cr (86,39,99,907) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.74% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.85%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.