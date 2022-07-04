India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.98 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.98 Cr (1,97,98,21,197) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,12,764) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,125 2nd Dose 1,00,67,547 Precaution Dose 57,45,080 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,461 2nd Dose 1,76,29,595 Precaution Dose 1,04,36,337 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,69,12,764 2nd Dose 2,39,83,173 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,19,574 2nd Dose 4,90,38,764 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,57,087 2nd Dose 50,22,61,478 Precaution Dose 32,40,839 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,65,296 2nd Dose 19,36,55,549 Precaution Dose 27,01,464 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,78,124 2nd Dose 12,09,71,795 Precaution Dose 2,47,23,145 Precaution Dose 4,68,46,865 Total 1,97,98,21,197

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,13,864. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%. 13,958 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,79,477.

16,135 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,32,978 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.39 Cr (86,39,99,907) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.74% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.85%.