PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam this morning. Shri Modi also urged the citizens to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes. He interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards at the forefront of conservation efforts, and lauded their dedication and courage in safeguarding natural heritage. PM Modi also shared glimpses of him feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai elephants.

In a series of posts on X highlighting his visit, the Prime Minister said:

“This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros.”

“I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It’s a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam.”

“Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring.”

“Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species.”