CREDAI Chennai’s Annual Flagship Property and Real Estate Exhibition “FAIRPRO 2024” Inaugurated

Chennai : The 16th edition of CREDAI Chennai’s annual flagship property and real estate exhibition “FAIRPRO 2024” was Inaugurated by Actor Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam and Actor Ms. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brand Ambassadors, of FAIRPRO 2024 in the presence of past presidents of Credai Chennai, Mr. Chitty Babu, Mr. Suresh Krishn, Mr. Habib and Mr. Padam Dugar, Mr. Sivagurunathan – President, Mr. Ravi Ranjan, CGM – SBI, Mr. Kruthivas – Secretary and Mr. Aslam Packeer Mohamed, Convenor, FAIRPRO 2024.

The three-day event starting today will showcase over 200 projects with 32.5 million square feet of apartment space, 0.25 million square feet of commercial space, and 325 acres of plots available for prospective homeowners to choose from. This year, FAIRPRO will showcase homes starting from Rs. 15 Lakhs to Rs. 15 Crores from 75+ CREDAI Developers.

The bankers for this year’s FAIRPRO 2024 are SBI, who is the Title Sponsor of FAIRPRO 2024, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, LICHFL, ICICI, and Tata Capital providing financial solutions to facilitate property acquisitions and investments. The success of FAIRPRO wouldn’t be possible without the invaluable support of its sponsors. Knest, Guntupalli, Winntus, Jaquar, Kaasa Doors, Veda Pile Foundation, Great White, Dorset, and Fenesta have played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s success and accessibility to a wider audience.

CREDAI FAIRPRO has developed a Mobile App that helps one navigate, engage with exhibitors and sponsors, locate stalls and amenities, and have information on developers, sponsors, bankers, an event booklet, and the three-day schedule. Fairpro visitors who purchase a property at the FAIRPRO 2024 can participate in a lucky draw contest and win a prize of Rs 1 lakh post the FAIRPRO event.

Speaking about FAIRPRO 2024, Mr. S Sivagurunathan, President, CREDAI Chennai, said, “We are delighted to kick start our Three-day property fair, FAIRPRO, which represents a significant opportunity for individuals and investors to discover exceptional real estate opportunities to find their perfect Apartments, villas, Plots, commercial spaces, and more. Fairpro will serve as a platform for fostering meaningful connections and facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships within the real estate industry and we are confident that this event will be a resounding success. “Added Mr Sivagurunathan”

We are confident that the FAIRPRO 2024 will surpass last year’s performance of 312 bookings, worth Rs 260 Crore and 40000 visitors. FairPro 2024 will surely witness an unprecedented surge in footfall and sales, providing the ultimate platform for home seekers. They will be empowered to make informed and inspired decisions in their quest for the perfect property.” said, Mr Aslam Packeer Mohamed, Convenor, FAIRPRO 2024