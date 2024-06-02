PM Modi reviews the situation of ongoing heat wave in the country and preparedness for onset of monsoon

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the situation of the ongoing heat wave in the country and the preparedness for the onset of monsoon at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today.

Prime Minister was briefed that as per IMD forecasts, the heat wave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. This year, the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of Peninsular India.

Prime Minister has instructed that proper drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire must be done on a regular basis. Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire-line in forests and productive utilization of the biomass must be planned.

The Prime Minister was informed about the usefulness of the “van agni” portal in timely identification of forest fires and its management.

The Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, DG NDRF and Member Secretary, NDMA alongwith other senior officials from PMO and concerned Ministries were also present in the meeting.