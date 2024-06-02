Cosmetico 2024: Pioneering the Future of Beauty and Aesthetics Concludes with Resounding Success

Bhubaneswar – Orissa Cosmetic Surgery Clinic hosted Cosmetico 2024, an event that served as a pivotal platform for discussions and workshops on various topics related to beauty and aesthetics. This premier gathering brought together a constellation of experts, industry leaders, and enthusiasts from across the spectrum of dermatology, medicine, and beauty, all convened to delve into the evolving landscape of beauty in Odisha, a burgeoning center in the beauty industry.

The Chief Guest for the event, Dr. Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health, graced the occasion with his presence. Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, MD, OCSC, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, alongside the distinguished panelists: Dr. A.K. Rout, Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon, and Chairman of OCSC; Dr. Ruchi Gupta, Cosmetology Incharge at OCSC; Dr. Jayant Kumar Dash, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon; and Dr. Laximkant Mishra, Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon. Their enlightening presentations and engaging discussions significantly contributed to the success of the event. Cosmetologist Dr. Pallishree Dalei, and Cosmetologist Dr. Monalisa Mohapatra, delivered the concluding note, marking the end of the event on a high note. A cosmetology course approved by Skill India has also been launched.

Dr. Akshaya Kumar Rout, Chairman of Orissa Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, reflected on the significance of Cosmetico 2024, stating, “This event served as an invaluable platform for professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts to come together and shape the future of the beauty and cosmetics industry. By hosting Cosmetico 2024 in Odisha, we aimed to underscore the state’s potential as a growing hub for beauty and cosmetology, thereby fostering economic growth and attracting investments to the region.”

Cosmetico 2024 featured a comprehensive array of topics, including discussions on Botox, body fillers, face and hair treatments, non-surgical mid-face lifts, PRP applications, HIFU, and many more. These insightful discussions aimed to enrich existing clinics and parlors, driving the aesthetic industry towards inclusivity and sustainability. In the future, Orissa Cosmetic Surgery Clinic plans to conduct such workshops. Through these workshops, they aim to create many beauty and aesthetics industry entrepreneurs from Odisha.