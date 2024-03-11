PM Modi participates in Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme and witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi. Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations nationwide also participated in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, the Prime Minister also handed over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis. The Prime Minister also disbursed around Rs 8,000 crore Bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rate through Bank Linkage Camps set up by Banks in each district. The Prime Minister also disbursed about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister called today’s occasion historic as Drone Didis and Lakhpati Didis are scripting new chapters of success. He said interacting with such successful women entrepreneurs fills him with confidence about the future of the nation. He praised the determination and persistence of the Nari Shakti. ‘This gave me confidence to embark on the journey of creating 3 crore lakhpati Didis’, he said.

“Any society can progress only through creating opportunities and ensuring the dignity of the Nari Shakti”, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said with just a little bit of support Nari Shakti transcends the need for support and becomes support for others. The Prime Minister said he is the first Prime Minister who spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort about issues of women empowerment like toilets for women, sanitary pads, unhealthy smoky kitchens, piped water to save the women daily inconvenience, Jan Dhan account for every women, against derogatory language for women and need to educated sons about the proper behaviour towards Nari Shakti.

“Modi’s sensitivities and Modi’s schemes have emerged from the experiences rooted in everyday life”, PM Modi said. Experience as lived the realities of life has informed these sensitivities and schemes, he said. That is why, these schemes bring ease of life for the mothers and daughters of the country.

The Prime Minister talked about schemes that are being brought to address the issues pertaining to Nari Shakti at every stage of their lives. In order to stop foeticide Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Rs 6000 for nutrition of the expecting mothers, Sukanya Samriddhi for ensuring resources during education period, Mudra Yojana for helping them to get gainful foothold in entrepreneur arena, maternity leave expansion, free medical treatment, affordable medicines and enhancing ownership by registering PM Awas houses in the names of women, have brought change in the old mindset. He also acknowledged that the transformative influence of drone technology in agriculture is being steered by women of the nation. Recalling his interaction with a Drone Didi, the Prime Minister elaborated on the sense of empowerment through income, skill and recognition of the Drone Didi. “I have full faith that Nari Shakti will lead the technology revolution in the country”, The Prime Minister added, mentioning strides by women in all fields. The Prime Minister elaborated on the expansion of drone technology in areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market, medicine delivery etc opening new avenues for Drone Didis.

He stated, “The expansion of self-help groups in India over the past decade has been remarkable. These groups have rewritten the narrative of women empowerment in the country.” Acknowledging the pivotal role played by women in self-help groups, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude, saying, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to every sister in the self-help groups today. Their hard work has elevated these groups to become leaders in nation-building.” Prime Minister Modi emphasized the impressive growth of women’s participation in self-help groups, noting, “Today, the number of women in self-help groups has surpassed 10 crore.” Highlighting the government’s efforts to support self-help groups, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Over the past ten years, our government has not only expanded self-help groups but also facilitated the opening of bank accounts for 98% of these groups.” The assistance to such groups has been increased to 20 lakh rupees and more than 8 lakh crore rupees have been deposited to the accounts of such groups. The Prime Minister said that due to push for modern infrastructure, the income of these Self Help Groups have increased three fold.

In addition to economic empowerment, Prime Minister Modi praised the societal impact of self-help groups, stating, “These groups have contributed significantly to the development of rural infrastructure and the overall upliftment of rural communities.” The Prime Minister acknowledged the role and services of Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi and Matasya Sakhi. “These Didis are giving new impetus to the country’s national campaigns, from health to Digital India. More than 50 percent of those running the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan are women and more than 50 percent of the beneficiaries are also women. This series of successes only strengthens my faith in Nari Shakti”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister asked the Self Help Groups to come forward in implementation of PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He said wherever members of Self Help Group take initiative, they will be given priority in the scheme.

Union Ministers Shri Arjun Munda, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Shri Giriraj Singh were among those present on the occasion.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister’s vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. In order to further this vision, Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.