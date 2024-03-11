Oppenheimer Sweeps 96th Academy Awards with 7 Wins; ‘Poor Things’ Earns 4 Honors

At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” emerged as the standout winner, clinching seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. Murphy, while accepting the honor, emphasized the impact of the film, stating, “We’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world.” Nolan, who won his first Best Director award after previous nominations, reflected on the journey of cinema, remarking, “Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old.” Emma Stone secured her second Best Actress Oscar for “Poor Things,” expressing gratitude to her director and the film’s team. Da’vine Joy Randolph received Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers,” while Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Cillian Murphy-starrer, expressing his personal journey to success. Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” won Best International Feature, shedding light on the parallels of violence, while “American Fiction” and “Anatomy of a Fall” secured Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, respectively. “20 Days in Mariupol” was honored with Best Documentary, highlighting the human costs of conflict. Billie Eilish made history as the youngest two-time Oscar winner at 22, winning Best Song for “What Was I Made For?” This year’s awards arrived amidst a challenging time for Hollywood, marked by labor disputes and discussions surrounding the impact of streaming on the industry. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony, injecting humor into the proceedings with jokes about the nominated films and notable figures in Hollywood.