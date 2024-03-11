Coal Sector Created Substantial Employment Opportunities in last 10 Years

India’s coal sector continues to play a vital role in fueling the nation’s energy needs while simultaneously driving significant employment growth. As on March 6, 2024, the country’s coal production has reached an impressive 900 MT, with projections indicating a milestone of over 1BT in the current financial year. This surge in production not only contributes to essential infrastructure development but also creates substantial employment opportunities, particularly in coal-rich regions across the country.

The coal-producing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the Government of India, notably Coal India Limited (including subsidiaries) and NLC India Limited, collectively employ a workforce of 369,053 individuals, including 128,236 contractual workers. Additionally, the sector supports approximately 3.1 lakh pensioners, underlining its significant impact on livelihoods and social welfare.

In recent years, Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries have undertaken extensive recruitment drives, adding 59,681 personnel to their workforce from 2014 until February 2024. Similarly, NLC India Limited has recruited 4,265 individuals during the same period, reflecting a commitment to bolstering employment opportunities.

The ongoing financial year has witnessed a further uptick in recruitment efforts, with Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries hiring 5,711 individuals under the Mission Mode Recruitment initiative. Concurrently, NLC India Limited has recruited 661 personnel during the same period, demonstrating a proactive approach towards addressing employment needs.

The surge in coal mining activities, driven by escalating demand, is expected to continue fueling employment growth in the years ahead. Beyond providing direct employment opportunities, mining activities also generate significant indirect employment, contributing to socio-economic development across the nation. As the coal sector continues to expand, it remains committed to fostering inclusive growth and transforming the lives of thousands through sustainable livelihoods.