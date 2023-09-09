PM Modi launches global biofuels alliance at G20 summit in New Delhi

New Delhi: India on 9th September 2023 launched the Global Biofuel Alliance at a G20 summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the alliance on the sidelines of the summit. US President Joe Biden, Argentina President Alberto Fernández, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva among others were present on the occasion. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said that the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. He thanked the member nations who have joined this Alliance. Our correspondent reports that the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance showcases the action-oriented nature of India’s positive agenda as G20 President and representing the Voice of the Global South.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is an India-led Initiative to develop an alliance of Governments, International organizations, and Industry to facilitate the adoption of biofuels. The initiative aims to position biofuels as a key to energy transition and contribute to jobs and economic growth. The initiative will benefit India at multiple fronts. The Alliance which will help strengthen India’s position globally and will focus on collaboration. It will provide additional opportunities to Indian industries in the form of exporting technology and equipment.

Earlier, speaking at the opening session of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. He said, India’s proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 percent. The Prime Minister invited all of the countries to join the Global Biofuel Alliance.

Prime Minister said, on 9th September 2023, India stands among the countries where a large-scale solar revolution is underway. Millions of Indian farmers have embraced natural farming. He said this is a big campaign to protect human health as well as the health of the soil and the Earth. Mr Modi added that India has also launched the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ to boost green hydrogen production. He added that during India’s G-20 presidency, New Delhi has also taken significant steps toward creating a Global Hydrogen Ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi also proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation. He said, the data obtained from India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan will be beneficial for all of humanity. Mr Modi also said that the climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. The Prime Minister invited all G-20 countries to join this initiative.