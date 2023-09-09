TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited inaugurates 2nd Vocational Training Center (VTC) at Khordha

Bhubaneswar, September 08, 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is dedicated to nurturing overall socio-economic growth in its operational communities. In alignment with this dedication and as part of a CSR initiative, TPCODL proudly launched its second Vocational Training Center in Khordha under Project ‘Roshni’ on September 1, 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of dignitaries from the senior leadership team of TPCODL who also took part in a tree planting initiative on the premises, symbolizing a commitment to a greener future.

The Vocational Training Center (VTC) will provide cost-free training to women in the nearby area, equipping them with valuable skills through a six-month modular course in Self Employed Tailoring Courses certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Upon successful program completion, participants will receive NSDC certificates, opening doors to sustainable livelihoods. The inauguration event was marked by all participants taking a safety pledge, followed by a cultural program presented by the trainees.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO-TPCODL, stated, “At TPCODL, we are dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities and our local neighbourhoods through this Vocational Training Center. It offers complimentary training to women in the nearby area, providing essential skills through a six-month program.

Successful graduates will receive NSDC certificates, paving the way for sustainable livelihoods. The Vocational Training Center (VTC) stands as a testament to TPCODL’s unwavering commitment to empowering the community through skill development and training.”